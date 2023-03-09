Hoover city council approves bond for I-459 project

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After ten years of talks, Hoover drivers may get a new interchange on Interstate 459.

Monday, the Hoover city council voted yes to borrow millions of dollars for an exit 9 interchange on I-459.

City leaders say the goal of the new interchange is to alleviate traffic congestion on the western side of town, as it continues to grow.

City Council President John Lyda said the city of Hoover has an agreement with the state paying $59 million towards the project and the city splitting $61 million with ALDOT.

“So, this gives us new connectivity from the back of Trace Crossing, to 459 and ultimately to Ross Bridge Parkway, alleviating so much traffic off of South Shades Crest Road and Highway 150,” Lyda said. “That eventually goes to 459 and will now be able to get right on there at the new interchange.”

Next steps are utility relocation and the design process, which is currently underway.

“The most important part of that process will be the engagement of residents and folks who travel these areas to get their feedback on how it should be designed and where this road should be located,” Lyda said.

Mayor Frank Brocato said ALDOT may host public hearings on the project in late summer.

“If there is property that must be purchased, and there will be, and if there are homes that much be purchased, and they probably will be,” Brocato said. “We will make sure we are following the law and make sure individuals are fairly compensated and that doesn’t mean just buying their property, that means if they have to be relocated making sure they have funds to do that.”

The council and mayor say this is a high priority project that will have a huge economic impact on the area.

