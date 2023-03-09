LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Health Science Career Fair at Wallace State

Wallace State Community College.
Wallace State Community College.(Wallace State Community College)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare industry, then you may want to check out the Health Science Career Fair at Wallace State Community College.

The event will happen Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Peinhardt Conference Center at the School of Nursing and Center for Science.

More than 30 employers are scheduled to participate including the following:

Ascension St. Vincent’s, Barfield Health Care, BlueFish Medical, Bradford Health Services, Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an Affiliate of UAB Health System, Crestwood Medical Center, Cullman Regional, DCH Health System, East Alabama Health, Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama, Encompass Health, Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital, Federal Bureau of Prisons, First Federal Mortgage, Hanceville, Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntsville Fire & Rescue , Huntsville Hospital, Lakeland Community Hospital, Lawrence Medical Center , Marshall Medical Centers, McGuffey Healthcare and Rehab First, ProHealth Home Health and Hospice, Riverview Regional Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital-Birmingham, Singing River Dentistry, Smile Partners USA, South Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, The University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing, UAB Callahan Eye, UAB Medicine, UAH - College of Nursing, United States Army, Wellstone, Inc., Woodland Village Healthcare

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is...
FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings
PELHAM PAWN SHOP THEFT
Pelham pawn shop robbery may be linked to larger theft ring
Authorities say a stranded motorist in Oregon attached a phone to a drone to get a signal to...
Driver stranded on snow-covered road in forest uses drone to signal for help
Source: WBRC video
Hoover city council approves bond for I-459 project
A 200 person brawl at a Louisiana alternative school resulted in 10 arrests and an injured...
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests