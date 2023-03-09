HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare industry, then you may want to check out the Health Science Career Fair at Wallace State Community College.

The event will happen Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Peinhardt Conference Center at the School of Nursing and Center for Science.

More than 30 employers are scheduled to participate including the following:

Ascension St. Vincent’s, Barfield Health Care, BlueFish Medical, Bradford Health Services, Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an Affiliate of UAB Health System, Crestwood Medical Center, Cullman Regional, DCH Health System, East Alabama Health, Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama, Encompass Health, Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital, Federal Bureau of Prisons, First Federal Mortgage, Hanceville, Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntsville Fire & Rescue , Huntsville Hospital, Lakeland Community Hospital, Lawrence Medical Center , Marshall Medical Centers, McGuffey Healthcare and Rehab First, ProHealth Home Health and Hospice, Riverview Regional Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital-Birmingham, Singing River Dentistry, Smile Partners USA, South Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, The University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing, UAB Callahan Eye, UAB Medicine, UAH - College of Nursing, United States Army, Wellstone, Inc., Woodland Village Healthcare

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.