Great Birmingham Bake Off happening on Mar. 18

Great Birmingham Bake Off happening March 18th
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ready to put those baking skills to the test and support a great cause? Then get ready! The 2023 Great Birmingham Bake Off is just around the corner!

The Great Birmingham Bake Off is an annual fundraiser supporting WE, Inc. and their mission of providing jobs and job training to people with disabilities and other employment barriers.

The event will be held at Cahaba Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Any wishing to compete in the event can sign up at bakeoff.swell.gives or contact Gena Hyatt at gena@weincal.org.

Each team – consisting of one to four bakers – costs $125 to enter the competition. Teams will then use WE Made baking mix to show off their skills to impress attendees and local judges to determine a champion.

Anyone wanting to attend the event and not compete, tickets range are available for $20 and VIP tickets are available for $30.

For more information on WE, Inc., vist weincal.org.

