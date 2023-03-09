LawCall
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help at-risk youth in Central Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey interview
Gov. Kay Ivey interview(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Ivey has awarded grants to support programs that aim to prevent youth crime and recidivism in Jefferson, Shelby, and St. Clair counties.

The grants, totaling $166,321, will support four programs that provide mentoring and counseling to youth and their parents who have been referred through the juvenile justice system with a goal of reducing further involvement in the judicial system.

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:

Ryan’s Hope Foundation (Jefferson County) - $50,000 for the 180 Project which provides case management, counseling, alternative therapies and mentoring to youth after detention.

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office (City of Tarrant) – $16,321 for the Helping Families Initiative which works in partnership with Tarrant City Schools to help at-risk youth remain in their homes, prevent further court involvement, and improve access to resources for participants and their families.

Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama Inc. (Shelby County) - $50,000 to assist 30 at-risk youth and their families who are referred to the program avoid recidivism, improve family relationships, and help with case management and advocacy.

St. Clair County Day Program (St. Clair County) - $50,000 for the Reaching Every Family Utilizing Goals and Empowering (REFUGE) program that provides therapeutic services to at-risk youth and their families who are in out-of-home placement or in commitment to the Alabama Department of Youth Services.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

