FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! It might be a good idea to grab the rain jacket and the umbrella today before you walk out the door.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty showers across the area. We have a stalled boundary across the Southeast that is triggering showers and storms across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and into Mississippi. The rain and storms will travel to the east-southeast and impact us at various times throughout the day. There is a low-end threat for isolated strong storms today from Texas all the way into parts of west Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for areas west of I-65 this afternoon into tonight. The main concern for west-southwest Alabama is the threat for large hail and maybe some gusty winds. I wouldn’t worry too much about severe weather today for most of Central Alabama. Most of us will end up with rain with some lightning and thunder.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today. Temperatures will vary depending on where you live. If you live east of I-65 and north of I-20, temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 50s. Areas along I-65 will likely see highs in the lower 60s. If you live in Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Tuscaloosa counties, temperatures may trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We are introducing a 70% chance for off and on showers and storms today. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and north of I-20. Winds today will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. I think our greatest chance for rain will likely occur this afternoon and again tonight as a cold front moves through the area.

High Temperatures Thursday (WBRC)

Rain Likely Tonight into Friday Morning

The next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Friday morning. Showers and storms will be likely tonight across Central Alabama. If you have any evening plans, I would grab the umbrella and monitor the first alert weather app. An isolated strong storm will be possible southwest of Birmingham tonight, but the threat remains very low. The main concern will be gusty winds and hail. By sunrise tomorrow morning, I think most of the rain will end up along and south of I-20/59. The majority of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by noon Friday. We could end up with a partly sunny sky Friday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the mid 50s with highs climbing in the mid 60s. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 1″ across most of Central Alabama through Friday afternoon. The heavier totals will likely remain in the northern third of the state. Lower totals are expected south of I-20. If you have any Friday evening plans, I would recommend grabbing a jacket because temperatures will likely cool into the 50s and 40s.

Dry and Cool Saturday

We have another split weekend! You’ll want to do all of your outdoor activities Saturday as we’ll likely remain dry. Sunday is looking stormy and wet. Saturday should end up cooler thanks to northerly winds bringing in drier air across the state. It’s going to be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I doubt we’ll see freezing temperatures, but if you are super worried about your plants, it probably wouldn’t hurt to cover them up. Saturday afternoon will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will end up closer to average with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning. We “spring forward” early Sunday morning. It means sunrise will be closer to 7 AM with sunsets around 7 PM. It’s a good reminder to change your air filters and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Stormy and Wet Sunday

Sunday is looking very wet as an area of low pressure dives into the Southeast. Models are hinting that some unstable air could sneak into North and Central Alabama Sunday giving us a chance for thunderstorms. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but I think the greatest potential for stronger storms will end up in parts of Mississippi and southern Alabama. Showers could move into northwest Alabama Saturday night, and the rain will likely spread to the southeast Sunday morning and into Sunday afternoon. We are going with an 80% chance for rain and storms with highs in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals could add up to another inch for most of the area through early Monday morning.

Frost Possible Early Next Week

A strong cold front is forecast to move through Central Alabama Sunday night. It will bring us another surge of cool and dry air across Alabama. Monday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll likely cool into the lower 40s Monday morning with highs in the upper 50s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see frosty conditions Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Our long-range models continue to show temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. We could see freezing temperatures north of I-20. I would recommend waiting on planting your garden until the middle of April. If you have plants out now, you’ll have to make a plan to cover them and bring them inside. The cool snap looks short-lived because temperatures will likely rebound into the 60s and 70s by the middle and end of next week. We will likely stay dry through next Thursday, but our next chance for showers and storms will likely arrive next Friday, March 17th.

