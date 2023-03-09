LawCall
Cupcake: A Story of Community(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney was kidnapped from the courtyard of an affordable housing community in Birmingham in 2019, it brought a city to its knees and revealed the power of human nature.

‘Cupcake: A Story of Community’ is a podcast, produced by digital content creator Challis Wells, where we talk with Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney’s mom, April Thomas. It’s a story of community that goes far beyond the headlines.

Keep up with the show here.

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at newstip@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

