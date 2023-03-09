BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney was kidnapped from the courtyard of an affordable housing community in Birmingham in 2019, it brought a city to its knees and revealed the power of human nature.

‘Cupcake: A Story of Community’ is a podcast, produced by digital content creator Challis Wells, where we talk with Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney’s mom, April Thomas. It’s a story of community that goes far beyond the headlines.

