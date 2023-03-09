Brandon Miller calls fatal shooting ‘heartbreaking’ ahead of SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller declined to divulge further into the tragic death of Jamea Jonae Harris as he spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday since the preliminary hearing in February.

Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s trip to Nashville for the SEC tournament, Miller called the entire situation “really heartbreaking.”

On February 22, Miller said in a statement released by his attorney that he never touched the gun that resulted in the death of Harris. Furthermore, the statement read that the gun was hidden under the clothing in the backseat of Miller’s car. Gunfire also struck the windshield of Miller’s Dodge Charger during the shooting in Tuscaloosa.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Miller was asked his thoughts of the criticism surrounding whether or not he should be playing for Alabama. This comes after Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne talked on a podcast with ESPN’s Rece Davis and Pete Thamel on Feb. 22 and explained the decision to allow Miller to keep playing without suspension. Byrne mentioned that it was a collective decision among him, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, school president Dr. Stuart R. Bell and others at the university.

“We hear the chants,” Miller said in regard to the student sections on the road. “I just feel like we just really lean on each other to just go to places like that and just try to pull out tough wins.”

Oats spoke further about the mental fortitude of his team during this entire situation, but specifically about Miller and his mindset.

“It’s a tough situation for all of us and it’s just sad, to be honest with you, but I don’t, I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it ever,” Oats said. “So as far as off-the-court goes, not necessarily huge changes, but I didn’t think there needed to be any big changes.

“He’s a great kid that - we’re all going through a tough situation together, and we’re just trying to lean on each other through this deal, to be honest with you.”

Alabama is scheduled to start its conference tournament campaign Friday with a noon tip-off.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.