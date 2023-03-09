LawCall
Birmingham Water Works shutting off water for more than 20,000 delinquent accounts

BWWB service shutoffs
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of those living in Birmingham are at risk of their water being shut off. Birmingham Water Works has been turning off customer’s water for about one month, but more than twenty thousand accounts are still behind on their bills.

Customers owe Water Works $19 million right now in overdue bills. They’ve already shut-off 1,157 accounts, and have only reconnected 279 accounts. There are still 23,000 delinquent accounts right now.

Birmingham Water Work’s Rick Jackson said they are investigating that large gap to see if customers have turned the meter back on themselves or moved. He said it’s unusual to see that many accounts without water for multiple days.

Because of low traffic, Saturday, March 11, is the last weekend day the BWW lobby will be open.

Jackson said they saw more than 25,000 calls right when the shut offs started, but now they’re back to normal call volume. They typically get 25,000 calls in one month. Jackson said the most traffic they saw on a Saturday was about fifty people, so they are going back to normal hours.

“We did have to utilize staff and pay overtime and move peoples shifts around to accommodate that,” Jackson said. “We just have not gotten a lot of people to come in on Saturday. I think maybe our busiest Saturday had 50 people.”

He said they are still shutting off accounts everyday to try and bring in the money, but they’re willing to work with you to get your water back on.

“We are wanting and pleading and begging the public, if you’re in a situation where you can’t pay your bill, please call us as soon as possible,” Jackson said. “Don’t wait until your water is shut off. We have payment plans. Those installment plans curtail to your specific need, but we just have to hear from you. We can’t put protection on your account until we hear from you.”

Jackson said before the shut offs they only had about 420 customers on installment plans, but now they have more than two thousand using payment plans.

They began resuming shut offs in February 2023 after more than a year of not shutting customers off.

