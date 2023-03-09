Birmingham Fire responding to house fire near I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a residential house fire near 6th Street and 11th Court West.

Crews are working to contain the fire which can be seen from Interstate 20/59 near Arkadelphia Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

