Birmingham Fire responding to house fire near I-20/59

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a residential house fire near 6th Street and 11th Court West.

Crews are working to contain the fire which can be seen from Interstate 20/59 near Arkadelphia Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

