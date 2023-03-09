LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn’s Jalen Harper looks to add another SEC tournament title to the family

Jalen’s brother Jared helped lead the Tigers to the program’s first Final Four appearance
Jalen’s brother Jared helped lead the Tigers to the program’s first Final Four appearance
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - Jalen Harper was used to being in the stands watching his brother compete in the postseason.

His brother Jared was a member of the 2019 Auburn team that won the Southeastern Conference tournament title and made the famous run to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Jalen went from playing at Florida Gulf Coast his freshman season to Shelton State Community College before making the move to Auburn.

Jalen knows how big of a season it was for his brother and the Tigers back in 2019 and would love to make similar run this season.

“That would be big time,” Jalen said. “I mean, living with my brother so he has his banners and his Final Four and tournament stuff, so it’d be nice to have my plaque on the wall and be an SEC tournament champion.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.
Brandon Miller calls fatal shooting ‘heartbreaking’ ahead of SEC Tournament
Source: WBRC video
Alabama speaks to the media before the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Wes and Allen Flanigan look to finish the basketball season strong
Auburn hoops shares special father-son connection
Walker looks to help lead Blazers back to the NCAA tournament
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best