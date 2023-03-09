Auburn’s Jalen Harper looks to add another SEC tournament title to the family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - Jalen Harper was used to being in the stands watching his brother compete in the postseason.

His brother Jared was a member of the 2019 Auburn team that won the Southeastern Conference tournament title and made the famous run to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Jalen went from playing at Florida Gulf Coast his freshman season to Shelton State Community College before making the move to Auburn.

Jalen knows how big of a season it was for his brother and the Tigers back in 2019 and would love to make similar run this season.

“That would be big time,” Jalen said. “I mean, living with my brother so he has his banners and his Final Four and tournament stuff, so it’d be nice to have my plaque on the wall and be an SEC tournament champion.”

