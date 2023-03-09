LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama man indicted on charges for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.
Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.(United States District Court)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who was arrested in December was indicted by a Washington, D.C. District Court for his alleged role in the United States Capitol Building riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bryan Smith was indicted for civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to online court documents, Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Train derails in east Calhoun County
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Calhoun County Train Derailment
WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
The girl was found safe in Colorado, authorities said.
Amber Alert canceled; 8-year-old Texas girl found safe
Source: WBRC video
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority
Source: WBRC video
Defendants plead not guilty to capital murder
Source: WBRC video
Great Birmingham Bake Off happening on Mar. 18