3 arrested for vehicle burglaries in Hoover

Jayryn Omar Chaney, Darrell Dewayne Jackson, and Jordan Latrell Smith.
Jayryn Omar Chaney, Darrell Dewayne Jackson, and Jordan Latrell Smith.(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men face several charges in connection with vehicle burglaries in Hoover.

Hoover Police received call March 2 just after midnight from a person who saw three suspects breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of The Halston Apartments on Autumn Wood Drive.

When officers entered the complex the suspect vehicle was leaving the scene and collided with another driver in the intersection of Old Rocky Ridge Road and Lorna Road. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

Officers in the area chased one of the suspects, taking him into custody in the area of the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community. The other two suspects were seen running from the scene of the crash and were apprehended by additional officers on Sierra Drive.

Evidence was gathered which linked all three suspects to a total of four vehicle burglaries, according to Hoover Police.

Jayryn Omar Chaney, 18, of Bessemer is charged with unlawful breaking and four counts of entering a vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Jordan Latrell Smith 19, of Fairfield is unlawful breaking and four counts of entering a vehicle and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Darrell DeWayne Jackson, 18, of Bessemer also faces unlawful breaking and four counts of entering a vehicle and fleeing/attempting to elude.

All three men were transferred from the Hoover City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail after their arrest. Jayryn Chaney and Jordan Smith have since been released on bond. Darrell Jackson remains in custody in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated warrants.

