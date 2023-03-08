Work underway on new Tuscaloosa crosswalk

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With construction underway for another addition that will connect the city’s newest projects, the city of Tuscaloosa is taking another step in reshaping its downtown area.

Construction of a crosswalk over Jack Warner Parkway in downtown Tuscaloosa started a few days ago.

Work is happening between River District Park and the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and will connect the park and the future location of the Saban Center. That’s where the old Tuscaloosa News building is currently.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matthew Wilson says the crosswalk is a $10 million project. He believes the changes happening in that part of he city are signs that it’s preparing the area for tourists and more business opportunities.

“With these developments, we’re hoping they lead to commercial development as well along the river,” Wilson said.

He hopes crews complete the crosswalk by January 2024.

