LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Work underway on new Tuscaloosa crosswalk

New crosswalk under construction in downtown Tuscaloosa
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With construction underway for another addition that will connect the city’s newest projects, the city of Tuscaloosa is taking another step in reshaping its downtown area.

Construction of a crosswalk over Jack Warner Parkway in downtown Tuscaloosa started a few days ago.

Work is happening between River District Park and the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and will connect the park and the future location of the Saban Center. That’s where the old Tuscaloosa News building is currently.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matthew Wilson says the crosswalk is a $10 million project. He believes the changes happening in that part of he city are signs that it’s preparing the area for tourists and more business opportunities.

“With these developments, we’re hoping they lead to commercial development as well along the river,” Wilson said.

He hopes crews complete the crosswalk by January 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Additional vehicles for Tuscaloosa Police Department
Source: WBRC video
New crosswalk under construction in downtown Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa votes to add more vehicles to police department
City of Irondale honors group who helped find missing woman
Irondale recognizes K-9 organization that helped locate missing elderly woman