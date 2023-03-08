LawCall
Tuscaloosa votes to add more vehicles to police department

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa took another step to support its police department and, maybe, encourage more men and women to join the force as the city council voted to add more vehicles to its fleet of cars.

This is seen as a major step to eventually update a take-home car policy where most officers could drive their vehicles home, too.

City councilors agreed Tuesday night to buy more cars for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

They hope moving toward an updated take-home car policy will encourage more police recruits to join TPD as the department is facing a shortage of officers.

TPD is currently short around 30 police officers.

City Council President Kip Tyner says giving more officers take home cars would boost moral in the department, be a major selling point for new recruits, and could also increase public safety.

“Also, what it could do for safety around the city,” Tyner said. “Because that many neighborhoods, maybe 200, 300, will have a police car in their neighborhood. I think that right there is a deterrent to crime.”

Tyner says officers could get a take-home car once their probationary period ends.

