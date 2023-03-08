Trace Barnett: Corned Beef and Cabbage Dip and Irish Mule

Ingredients:

8 ounces shredded corned beef

14.5 oz can of Sauerkraut, drained and chopped

2 cups swiss cheese, shredded

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup thousand island dressing

1 tablespoon butter for dipping

1 loaf French bread sliced, or pita chips

Directions:

In a small skillet, heat butter over medium heat until melted.

Add chopped onion and cook until translucent, and lightly browned

Combine all ingredients and place in an ungreased baking dish

Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes

Serve warm with toasted baguette slices or pita chips

Irish Mule:

2 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. lime juice

5-6 ounces ginger beer

Lime wedge, for garnish

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a copper mug or highball glass with ice. Pour in Irish whiskey and lime juice, then top the glass with ginger beer.

Give it a quick stir, then garnish with a lime wedge and mint sprig.

