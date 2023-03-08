LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tickets to go on sale Wednesday for second USFL season

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for the 2023 USFL season go on sale Wednesday as the young league prepares to enter its second year.

Tickets for games Protective Stadium, which will play host to the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, costs between $10 and $40 for individual games and between $30 and $120 for season tickets.

  • $120: Club Season Tickets
  • $90: Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30: Endzone Season Tickets
  • $40: Club Individual Game Ticket
  • $25: Sideline Individual Ticket
  • $10: Endzone Individual Game Ticket

The league announced in February a number or perks that come with season tickets, in addition to being cheaper per game, including dedicated seating to all regular season games, ability to purchase additional tickets for family and friends at their season ticket holder price, ability to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their season ticket holder price, and more.

Unlike last year when Birmingham hosted the entire USFL regular season, the eight-team league will be hosted in four cities across the country.

Detroit’s Ford Field will host the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis will host the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers, Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio will be the home of the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals, and, of course, Protective Stadium will host the Stallions and Breakers.

The season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 when Philadelphia travels to Memphis and New Jersey comes to Birmingham. Kickoff at Protective Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on WBRC FOX6.

Tickets will be available at theusfl.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

Students attend Literacy Day at Legacy Arena.
Birmingham Squadron encouraging area students to read by hosting Literacy Day
Source: WBRC video
B'ham Squadron recognizing students at Literacy Day
Source: WBRC video
UAB Spring football practice
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship