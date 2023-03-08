LawCall
Suspect flees after attempted traffic stop in Alabaster

Alabaster Police Department.
Alabaster Police Department.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A patrol unit with the Alabaster Police Department (APD) attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 near the intersection of Highway 119 and Thompson Road.

The suspect failed to stop and fled officers, traveling onto Interstate 65 Northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Neal Wagner, Public Relations Manager for the City of Alabaster.

Wagner says the suspect fled north.

APD was assisted by officers from the Vestavia and Homewood police departments.

In the interest of public safety, officers canceled the pursuit once the suspect exited onto University Blvd. in Birmingham.

This is developing news. We will update this story as we learn more information.

