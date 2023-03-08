Suspect dead after police chase in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) -The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a car chase happened in the Waterloo community Tuesday afternoon, March 7.

The sheriff’s office reports several deputies and an Alabama State Trooper were involved in the chase, ending on County Road 89. The chase began due to the suspect having multiple felony warrants.

The suspect was armed and refused to exit the vehicle, according to the CCSO. After a standoff with authorities, the suspect fired the weapon, sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was treated at the scene by EMS, but died from his injuries at the scene.

According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, the JSU Center for Applied Forensics Critical Incident Response Team, was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation as part of normal protocol. The Cherokee County Coroners Office is also conducting an investigation.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies and an Alabama State Trooper were involved in a pursuit in... Posted by Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

