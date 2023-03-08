LawCall
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to Monday night’s homicide investigation.

Maj. Saba Coleman said De’Narreo Harris, 26, of Montgomery, is charged with murder.

Harris is suspected in the shooting death of 32-year-old Reginald Neal of Montgomery, who was found in the area of Ann Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

During a news briefing after the arrest Tuesday, police did not release much information per the ongoing investigation but said Neal was shot multiple times.

An arrest affidavit for Harris indicated Neal was intentionally shot multiple times with a 223 Caliber AR Pistol/short rifle.

People who know Harris shouted from across the street that it was self-defense.

