LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
New crosswalk under construction in downtown Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Additional vehicles for Tuscaloosa Police Department
A high school teacher said a 19-year-old student attacked him, causing a concussion.
Teacher calls for changes after alleged student attack caught on video
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
Barbara McLeod Burgess, mother of a survivor of a violent kidnapping, talks about the incident.
Mother of Mexico kidnap survivor: 'She watched them die'