North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for unlawful opioid distribution, healthcare fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge sentenced a Tennessee physician and his wife Monday for unlawfully distributing opioids and defrauding insurers through their now-closed North Alabama clinics.

Mark Murphy, 66, and his wife, Jennifer Murphy, 66 were both sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with various substantive counts related to the same, and conspiring to defraud the U.S. and receiving kickbacks.

“Dr. Murphy and his wife preyed on countless vulnerable patients and stole tens of millions of dollars from Medicare and other taxpayer-funded health insurance programs,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “Our office will continue to prosecute drug dealers and health care fraudsters to the full extent of the law.”

“The abuse of prescription drugs, especially opioids, is a serious problem in our communities,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James. “All too often, this abuse leads to addiction, shattered lives, and even death. For the health and safety of our citizens, DEA and our law enforcement partners will continue to target those who illegally distribute these potentially dangerous drugs. We hope that the sentences in this case serve as a reminder to anyone who might illegally divert pharmaceuticals that they will be held accountable for the harm they cause.”

According to court documents and evidence, the couple owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services (NAPS), which closed its Decatur and Madison offices in 2017.

Mark Murphy was the sole doctor at both locations, and the evidence at trial showed that some patients went months or years without seeing him at their monthly office visits, even though they continued to get opioid prescriptions that Murphy pre-signed.

Over the approximately five-year period leading up to the clinic closing its Alabama locations, the evidence indicated that Murphy wrote prescriptions for more than 10 million opioid pills, including millions of oxycodone 30 mg tablets.

During the same five-year period, Murphy and his wife Jennifer, who helped run the clinics, ordered tens of millions of dollars of unnecessary items and services that were paid by taxpayer-funded and private insurance programs.

The Murphys received kickbacks for those orders and prescriptions. In total, insurance companies were billed more than $280 million as a result of the fraud, and paid more than $50 million.

The Murphys were each ordered to pay more than $50 million in restitution. Jennifer Murphy was also convicted of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.

Co-conspirator, Christie Rollins, 52, of Petersburg, Tennessee, was also sentenced Monday to 24 months in prison for her role in selling medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and expensive topical creams at NAPS. Rollins agreed to pay restitution of more than $564,000.

Assistant Chief Jillian Willis and Trial Attorney Emily Gurskis of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the Northern District of Alabama prosecuted the case.

