LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for unlawful opioid distribution, healthcare fraud

Unlawful opioid distribution, healthcare fraud
Unlawful opioid distribution, healthcare fraud(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge sentenced a Tennessee physician and his wife Monday for unlawfully distributing opioids and defrauding insurers through their now-closed North Alabama clinics.

Mark Murphy, 66, and his wife, Jennifer Murphy, 66 were both sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with various substantive counts related to the same, and conspiring to defraud the U.S. and receiving kickbacks.

According to court documents and evidence, the couple owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services (NAPS), which closed its Decatur and Madison offices in 2017.

Mark Murphy was the sole doctor at both locations, and the evidence at trial showed that some patients went months or years without seeing him at their monthly office visits, even though they continued to get opioid prescriptions that Murphy pre-signed.

Over the approximately five-year period leading up to the clinic closing its Alabama locations, the evidence indicated that Murphy wrote prescriptions for more than 10 million opioid pills, including millions of oxycodone 30 mg tablets.

During the same five-year period, Murphy and his wife Jennifer, who helped run the clinics, ordered tens of millions of dollars of unnecessary items and services that were paid by taxpayer-funded and private insurance programs.

The Murphys received kickbacks for those orders and prescriptions. In total, insurance companies were billed more than $280 million as a result of the fraud, and paid more than $50 million.

The Murphys were each ordered to pay more than $50 million in restitution. Jennifer Murphy was also convicted of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.

Co-conspirator, Christie Rollins, 52, of Petersburg, Tennessee, was also sentenced Monday to 24 months in prison for her role in selling medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and expensive topical creams at NAPS. Rollins agreed to pay restitution of more than $564,000.

Assistant Chief Jillian Willis and Trial Attorney Emily Gurskis of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the Northern District of Alabama prosecuted the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General's plan to crack down on gangs in Alabama
Attorney General Marshall imploring legislators to strengthen laws to fight gang activity in Alabama
Big upgrades coming to Jacksonville State's campus
Big upgrades coming to Jacksonville State's campus
Alabama Attorney General's plan to crack down on gangs in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General's plan to crack down on gangs in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session