Nifty little hovercraft to the rescue on the Cahaba River in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -There was recently high drama on the Cahaba!

Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., two men found themselves clinging to a rock barely above the water line after their canoe capsized. One of them was Suresh Singh.

“You could hear the water kind of rustling,” said Suresh Singh.

Rustling and swift, the currents were powerful even for veteran kayakers. But Singh thought it this was normal, considering this was the very first time he had ever gone canoeing. And then all of a sudden:

“The canoe did a nosedive and we flipped off the boat. The boat took off and the currents were pulling us and we couldn’t do anything to save ourselves,” said Singh.

Both men were wearing life vests which helped, but the water was cold and they wanted to get out. A family nearby noticed what was going on and called 911.

Volunteer firefighters responded, along with Rick LeCroy, the proud owner of a 500 pound hovercraft. LeCroy inflated the skirt, floated 8 inches above the water and brought the men to shore.

“It was a straight shot. By the time I got the first one out of the river and back to the bank, it took about two minutes,” said LeCroy.

Volunteer firefighter Kayce McKenzie is convinced ‘Hover One’ made a difference.

“It was amazing. Otherwise we wouldn’t have gotten them out except maybe the helicopter,” said McKenzie.

“When we saw the hovercraft, we knew everything was going to be okay,” said Singh.

Grateful and thankful, the men left the river knowing this could have been an entirely different story; a recovery. Instead, it was a joyous rescue.

“It’s a good feeling,” said LeCroy.

During our interview today Suresh Singh publicly credited the Holy Spirit in playing a major role in the rescue.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.