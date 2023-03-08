Major online policy change straight ahead for Tuscaloosa County public schools

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Starting Friday, March 10, Tuscaloosa County school district leaders say they will delete the Facebook app on all school-issued devices.

Tuscaloosa County public school leaders say there were no threats and there’s been no incident in the school district, but they felt the students using mobile devices no longer needed Facebook for research or assignments.

“This year we went to our one-to-one initiative with our students so basically every student has a learning devices, so this is brand new for us so we have apps available for students that up until this point FB has been the available app. However, we’ve determined that any our students get access to one of our other apps,” said spokeswoman Teri Brewer.

The county school district’s student population is 19,000, with more than 30 schools, but Bewer says there’s been no pushback. School officials say this will provide a higher level of security.

“That’s what it’s about. Our other apps provide a higher level of online security than Facebook does,” says Brewer.

If you’re wondering why Friday instead of next Monday, Teri Brewer says the switch just made sense this week because next week is spring break.

