Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police say 62-year-old Johnny Robert Smith Jr. was last seen leaving his caretaker, who lives on the 1600 block of Barrington Lane in Center Point.

Smith Jr. was going to the store, according to the caretaker, and has not been seen since Monday, March 6.

Police say Smith Jr. is described as a 5′10″ Black male with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Smith Jr., please contact police.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.