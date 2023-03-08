LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Johnny Robert Smith Jr.
Johnny Robert Smith Jr.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police say 62-year-old Johnny Robert Smith Jr. was last seen leaving his caretaker, who lives on the 1600 block of Barrington Lane in Center Point.

Smith Jr. was going to the store, according to the caretaker, and has not been seen since Monday, March 6.

Police say Smith Jr. is described as a 5′10″ Black male with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Smith Jr., please contact police.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

Jeremy Taylor
Court documents: Sister paid escaped Morgan County inmate $160 after helping him escape
Alabaster Police Department.
Suspect flees after attempted traffic stop in Alabaster
Source: WBRC video
David Powell being inducted into Ala. HS Sports Hall of Fame
Inmate dies in police custody after ‘apparent medical complications’