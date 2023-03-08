Irondale recognizes K-9 organization that helped locate missing elderly woman

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Irondale woman is safe after she went missing over the weekend. It took a team effort to find her. The City of Irondale honored one of the agencies who helped locate her.

Over the weekend Fredrecia Spencer, who suffers from dementia, wandered off from her home off Moss Rock Lane and went missing. The family immediately called for help. Rescue teams and volunteers went to work but couldn’t find her on Saturday.

“That night it started getting cold and that was our greatest fear is that she wouldn’t make it through the night because of the cold,” Robert Spencer, her grandson said.

First thing Sunday, with help from drones from the City of Irondale and other agencies, Mrs. Spencer was spotted in the woods near her home.

“Once they put the drones in the air, it wasn’t five minutes later before they spotted her,” Malinda White, Spencer’s daughter said.

Tuesday, the City of Irondale saying thanks to one of the organizations that helped locate Spencer. The Red Mountain Search Dog Association used one of their K-9 rescues to track Spencer in the woods.

“I’m so grateful that we were able to have the outcome that we did. So thankful that she’s doing ok now. I’m very passionate about helping people and this is a way that we found that we can work with dogs, be outside and also serve our community,” Stephen Burton, with the Red Mountain Search Dog Association said.

Spencer’s family forever grateful for the village of helpers who helped bring their loved one home.

“Everybody was all team Fredrecia Spencer and when you work with the community and work with a team, the outcome is always positive and this case it was a miracle,” White said.

The city also presented a $1,000 check to the Red Mountain Search Dog Association as another way to say thanks for helping out.

An Irondale woman is safe after she went missing over the weekend. It took a team effort to find her. The city of Irondale honored one of the agencies who helped locate her. (City of Irondale)

We’re told Cahaba Valley Fire Department Search & Rescue and the ALEA Helicopter Unit also assisted in search efforts. Irondale also alerted the public through its new app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.