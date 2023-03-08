Inmate dies in police custody after ‘apparent medical complications’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man is dead after being held at the Jefferson County Jail since early December.

Isaiah Rashad Lowe, 20, was seen by jail staff on Monday inside his cell “exhibiting symptoms of apparent medical complications.” He was transported to UAB Hospital after being evaluated by jail medical staff.

He died on Tuesday while at the hospital.

Lowe was arrested on December 5, 2022 and charged with second degree assault, assault with bodily fluids and third degree criminal trespassing stemming from an incident at a Hoover gas station.

Jefferson County Coroner’s office said that an examination will be performed on Thursday to help determine the cause of death. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

