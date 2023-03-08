LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hartselle man sentenced to 10 years for killing ex-grilfriend’s dog

Woman from Arab says her dog was beaten and killed
Woman from Arab says her dog was beaten and killed
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

Jaron Whitley was arrested on April 13, 2021, for killing Jill Burgett’s dog Jax.

Burgett told WAFF in 2021 that Whitley told detectives he beat Jax with a wrench, put his body in a duffle bag and left him on the side of a road in Hartselle. Burgett said Jax bit Whitley once and Whitley never liked him after that.

Whitley was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated animal cruelty on Monday. Court documents state his sentence is a split sentence with 24 months in the custody of the department of corrections followed by 60 months of probation.

Whitley was also sentenced to anger management training and mental health evaluation/treatment. Whitley is also instructed to avoid contact with Jill Burgett. Court documents also show Whitley is ordered to pay court fees and restitution totaling $1,216.23 to Burgett.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: Spring Break Safely
First Alert Weather Extra: Spring Break Safely
Source: WBRC video
New crosswalk under construction in downtown Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Additional vehicles for Tuscaloosa Police Department
Source: WBRC video
March for hunger food truck rally Saturday at Veteran's Park