First Alert Weather Extra: Spring Break Safely

First Alert Weather Extra: Spring Break Safely
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring Breakers are making preparations for the annual First Beach Trip of The Year, but before you go, a question.

How much do you know about beach safety?

And what exactly is a Rip Current?

Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief Joe Ethan Phillips explains the nature of these currents and why they can pose a damage to swimmers.

Learn the meaning of the beach warning flags and other safety tips to help assure your Spring Break at The Beach is a safe one!

