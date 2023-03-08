First Alert Weather Extra: Spring Break Safely
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring Breakers are making preparations for the annual First Beach Trip of The Year, but before you go, a question.
How much do you know about beach safety?
And what exactly is a Rip Current?
Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief Joe Ethan Phillips explains the nature of these currents and why they can pose a damage to swimmers.
Learn the meaning of the beach warning flags and other safety tips to help assure your Spring Break at The Beach is a safe one!
