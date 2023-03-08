FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and a chance for spotty showers Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! I hope you were able to enjoy the very warm temperatures yesterday. Birmingham recorded a high of 81°F, and Tuscaloosa broke their old record high set back in 1956 (84°F) at 85°F!

We are starting out the morning with temperatures a little cooler with most of us in the 50s with 40s north of I-20. I would recommend grabbing the light jacket this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are watching a weak cold front to our west that is producing showers in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Some of this activity will try to make its way into northwest Alabama later today. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers after 2 PM. The best chance for rain will likely remain along and west of I-65. If you live in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties, I would anticipate seeing some showers later today.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Temperatures will end up ten degrees cooler with most locations warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas south of Birmingham could end up in the mid 70s. Winds today will likely come from the east at 5-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into lower 60s. Rain chance around 30%.

Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Rain Likely Thursday

We will track another disturbance that could bring showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm to Central Alabama Thursday. Tomorrow morning will likely start out cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. We are forecasting a 70% chance for scattered showers tomorrow. With plenty of clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely trend significantly cooler tomorrow. We could see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some areas north of I-20 could stay in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon. The warm spots will likely occur south and west of Birmingham where highs could end up in the mid 60s. Areas that may end up warmer than the rest of Central Alabama include Sumter, Greene, Hale, and perhaps Bibb counties. I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket and the umbrella tomorrow morning.

Next Big Thing

The big story for the end of the week is the arrival of a cold front. Our rain chances will likely ramp up Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain will be likely Friday morning, so you’ll want to allow some extra time to get to work/school. Temperatures Friday morning are forecast to start out in the mid 50s. Most of the rain should push south of us by Friday afternoon. We could end up with a little bit of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Dry and cooler air will likely filter into North and Central Alabama Friday night, so you’ll want to grab a jacket if you plan on being outside Friday evening. Rainfall totals between now and Friday night could add up around 1-2 inches. Higher rainfall totals are possible north of I-20.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday continues to be our best weather day of the weekend to spend some time outdoors. Saturday has trended slightly cooler. Saturday morning could be chilly with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’ll stay dry Saturday evening, but isolated showers will be possible for parts of west Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday is looking very wet as a cold front and area of low pressure moves into the state. We are introducing a 70% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A strong storm or two could be possible for the southern half of the state Sunday, but I don’t anticipate anything severe across Central Alabama.

Below Average Temperatures Expected Next Week

Our long-range models continue to advertise cooler temperatures for next week. We will likely trend 5-10 degrees below average next Monday-Wednesday. I would plan for dry conditions for the first half of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We could see temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s next Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Frost/freeze potential will be possible, so be mindful if you have already planted flowers. Rain chances will likely return for the second half of next week between the 16th-18th.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

