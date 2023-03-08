Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Sylacauga are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified juvenile in the Drew Court Housing Complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the roadway. Police say he was suffering gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are not identifying the victim because of his age. We’re told he was a student in the Coosa County School System.

Police say the victim was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The investigation continues and no other information was provided by authorities about the incident.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, you’re asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-249-4716 or 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. Your information could lead to a cash reward.

In a press release from the Sylacauga Police Department, police made the following clarification:

Some misinformation was spread as to this incident being an active shooter near the school property on Main Avenue. This was not the case at all. SPD notified school administrators as to the incident because buses were in the area at the same time the incident occurred. At no time was there a threat to any Sylacauga School System student, spectators, or school personnel. School officials suspended the after school activities for precautionary reasons.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.