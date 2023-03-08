Birmingham Barons Unveil New 2023 Regions Field Food Menu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, the Birmingham Barons hosted a tasting event at Regions Field in the Pearl River Club to introduce their 2023 Regions Field Food Menu. In addition to fan-favorites like the Magic City Dog, Irish Nachos, and Steel City Burger, the 2023 season menu items include B’Ham Chicken Sandwich, The Baronator, The Kitchen Sink Burger, Tot’chos and Meatball Sub Sandwich.

B’Ham Chicken Sandwich (Birmingham Barons)

Starting with a fire braised chicken breast topped with smoke ham, pepper jack cheese & homemade siracha aoli sauce on a telera bun, the B’Ham Chicken Sandwich is packed with flavor.

The Baronator (Birmingham Barons)

The Baronator adds a twist to a classic pork sandwich. A supersized pork tenderloin is deep fired then topped with homemade coleslaw and signature Barons sauce served up on a bun.

The Kitchen Sink Burger (Birmingham Barons)

Looking for a burger? Look no further! The Kitchen Sink Burger is a delicious beef patty piled high with pepper jack cheese, macaroni & cheese, grilled onions, smoked sausage and homemade Alabama white sauce.

Tot’chos (Birmingham Barons)

Tot’chos combine two fan-favorite classics: nachos and tater tots. Golden brown tots are topped with shredded BBQ chicken, homemade Alabama white sauce, bacon bites, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions.

Meatball Sub Sandwich (Birmingham Barons)

Three gourmet meatballs topped with seasoned marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning on a toasted hoagie roll, the Meatball Sub Sandwich is another satisfying addition to the 2023 menu lineup.

Additionally, the following items will be returning to Regions Field during the 2023 season:

Magic City Dog

Steel City Burger

Dumptruck

Nashville Hot Mac n’ Cheese

Irish Nachos

Craft Beers returning to Regions Field for the 2023 season include:

Good People Muchacho

Good People IPA

Trimtab 205

Trimtab Paradise Now

Monday Night Brewing Dr. Robot

Monday Night Brewing Blind Pirate

Cahaba Blonde

Domestic Beers returning to Regions Field for the 2023 season include:

Miller Lite

Coors Lite

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Peach

Blue Moon

