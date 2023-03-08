LawCall
Birmingham Barons Unveil New 2023 Regions Field Food Menu

2023 Regions Field Food Menu
2023 Regions Field Food Menu(Birmingham Barons)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, the Birmingham Barons hosted a tasting event at Regions Field in the Pearl River Club to introduce their 2023 Regions Field Food Menu. In addition to fan-favorites like the Magic City Dog, Irish Nachos, and Steel City Burger, the 2023 season menu items include B’Ham Chicken Sandwich, The Baronator, The Kitchen Sink Burger, Tot’chos and Meatball Sub Sandwich.

B’Ham Chicken Sandwich
B’Ham Chicken Sandwich(Birmingham Barons)

Starting with a fire braised chicken breast topped with smoke ham, pepper jack cheese & homemade siracha aoli sauce on a telera bun, the B’Ham Chicken Sandwich is packed with flavor.

The Baronator
The Baronator(Birmingham Barons)

The Baronator adds a twist to a classic pork sandwich. A supersized pork tenderloin is deep fired then topped with homemade coleslaw and signature Barons sauce served up on a bun.

The Kitchen Sink Burger
The Kitchen Sink Burger(Birmingham Barons)

Looking for a burger? Look no further! The Kitchen Sink Burger is a delicious beef patty piled high with pepper jack cheese, macaroni & cheese, grilled onions, smoked sausage and homemade Alabama white sauce.

Tot’chos
Tot’chos(Birmingham Barons)

Tot’chos combine two fan-favorite classics: nachos and tater tots. Golden brown tots are topped with shredded BBQ chicken, homemade Alabama white sauce, bacon bites, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions.

Meatball Sub Sandwich
Meatball Sub Sandwich(Birmingham Barons)

Three gourmet meatballs topped with seasoned marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning on a toasted hoagie roll, the Meatball Sub Sandwich is another satisfying addition to the 2023 menu lineup.

Additionally, the following items will be returning to Regions Field during the 2023 season:

  • Magic City Dog
  • Steel City Burger
  • Dumptruck
  • Nashville Hot Mac n’ Cheese
  • Irish Nachos

Craft Beers returning to Regions Field for the 2023 season include:

  • Good People Muchacho
  • Good People IPA
  • Trimtab 205
  • Trimtab Paradise Now
  • Monday Night Brewing Dr. Robot
  • Monday Night Brewing Blind Pirate
  • Cahaba Blonde

Domestic Beers returning to Regions Field for the 2023 season include:

  • Miller Lite
  • Coors Lite
  • Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
  • Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Peach
  • Blue Moon

