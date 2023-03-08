LawCall
Alexander City named 2nd Best Southern Small Town in USA Today poll
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Need a small-town getaway this spring?

Alexander City, nestled just down Highway 28, came in second in the USA Today poll for Best Southern Small Towns.

Our Alex City native, Lynden Blake, is happy about this honor!

Alexander City sits on Lake Martin. The town beat out others including Beaufort, South Carolina, and St. Augustine, Florida, for second place.

Maysville, Kentucky, took home the No. 1 spot on the list.

