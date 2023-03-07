What Birmingham Fire and Rescue is doing to protect you and add additional paramedics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationwide paramedic shortage is now impacting you, but what is Birmingham fire and Rescue Service doing to ensure your safety and encourage paramedics to move to the Magic City?

Chief Cory Moon says this is one of his largest priorities, and has been a difficulty since he took the position in 2019. Still he hopes the department will be able to hire an additional thirty paramedics to help their rotation, and allow things to run even smoother.

“We do have enough paramedics to function, it just makes it a little bit more difficult to get everyone off the rescue unit and on a suppression unit sometimes,” said Chief Moon.

Still he believes the department is trending in the right direction.

“We are in a good spot, we are trending in the right direction with our staffing,” said Chief Moon. “It takes one hundred and forty two people to keep all the doors of the fire station open everyday. What we want to see is two paramedics assigned to each rescue unit. There are several where there is only one paramedic assigned to right now.”

Since Chief Moon took over as Chief they have added five additional transport trucks. However many of the medical responders on the trucks have a lower level of training and certification.

“They respond to the lower level calls, you won’t see them on gunshot or a heart attack. They will usually respond to the non-life threatening emergencies.”

Chief Moon stresses they are crucial and the units allow the advanced life support EMTS to respond to the most serious and dangerous calls. He also says it is critical to incentive more EMTs to join the department.

“If there are people who want to get their paramedic license or who are paramedics that want to work BFRS we will give them a $10,000 bonus, points to a promotion and if they want to go to school for it, we will send them to school for free.”

