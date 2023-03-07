Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - A Warrior police officer was arrested and placed on leave after an altercation at his home Thursday afternoon.

According to the Warrior Police Department, officers were called to do a welfare check at the home of 29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton, an officer with the department.

When officers arrived at his residence, we’re told an altercation sprung up and Heaton was arrested. No one was injured in the altercation.

Heaton was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Heaton bonded out of jail Monday. His bond was $15,500.

