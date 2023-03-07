LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home

29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - A Warrior police officer was arrested and placed on leave after an altercation at his home Thursday afternoon.

According to the Warrior Police Department, officers were called to do a welfare check at the home of 29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton, an officer with the department.

When officers arrived at his residence, we’re told an altercation sprung up and Heaton was arrested. No one was injured in the altercation.

Heaton was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Heaton bonded out of jail Monday. His bond was $15,500.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Students attend Literacy Day at Legacy Arena.
Birmingham Squadron encouraging area students to read by hosting Literacy Day
Nationwide veterinarian shortage causing strain on Greater Birmingham Humane Society
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Need for more paramedics in B'ham
What Birmingham Fire and Rescue is doing to protect you and add additional paramedics