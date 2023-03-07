UPDATE: Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street

UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department released more information on the deadly officer-involved shooting on Charles Street Tuesday morning.

Kordell Jones, 24, was shot by an officer while investigators and SWAT officers were executing a search warrant in the 800 block of Charles Street. Police said Jones was armed with an AR-type rifle when he exited the residence through a rear window. An officer fired multiple shots at Jones, striking him once, according to MPD.

As for shooting of Jones, the officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave. Police said two independent investigations will be conducted. MPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit will investigate the shooting, while the Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review.

The District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent investigation, MPD said.

Meanwhile, Jason Jones, 19, was arrested during the execution of the search warrant at the residence in connection with a previously reported robbery incident and additional arrests may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, police said.

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking this morning, police in Mobile are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Charles Street that has left one man dead.

Neighbors say they awoke to the sound of gunshots just after 6 a.m.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the deceased was shot by an officer as police were executing a search warrant at a residence. He said the deceased is approximately 25 to 26 years old.

The chief said no other person was injured and that several people have been taken into custody following the shooting.

Prine said the deceased attempted to leave the house through a back window with a rifle. According to Prine, an officer shot the man and that officer will be put on administrative leave until an investigation into the matter is complete.

This occurred on Charles Street between Gayle and South Broad streets.

Prine was on the scene in the aftermath as well as Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood. The DA’s office is conducting a parallel investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

