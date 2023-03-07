LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

State lawmakers share what they hope to hear in Gov. Ivey’s State of the State Address

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday evening, March 7, Governor Kay Ivey is delivering the State of State Address, which comes after the 20-23 legislative session kicked off at noon.

The governor will be addressing her plans for economic improvement, infrastructure, education, and more.

WBRC spoke with Democratic Representative Juandalynn Givan, who said she hopes to hear more about how Ivey will be divvying up the budget surplus. That surplus can be found in the Education Trust Fund, General Fund and American Rescue Recovery Act funds.

Givan hopes to hear more about the push for improved test scores and education throughout all grades.

“How do we continue to improve our for our school systems? We need to continue to talk about the reading program. Yes, reading it is important. But I want to improve upon math, I want to improve upon social studies, I want to improve upon science, I want a stronger STEM program. Not everybody, however, will be a doctor, not everyone will be a lawyer. So how does all of that work together?” Givan asked.

WBRC also spoke with freshman Representative Leigh Hulsey, a Republican from Shelby County, who also hopes to hear the governor address her plans to improve education, specifically.

You can watch the State of the State Address on our WBRC app and on our Facebook page.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Alabama lawmakers set to vote on bill aiming to end state grocery tax
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana