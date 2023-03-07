State lawmakers share what they hope to hear in Gov. Ivey’s State of the State Address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday evening, March 7, Governor Kay Ivey is delivering the State of State Address, which comes after the 20-23 legislative session kicked off at noon.

The governor will be addressing her plans for economic improvement, infrastructure, education, and more.

WBRC spoke with Democratic Representative Juandalynn Givan, who said she hopes to hear more about how Ivey will be divvying up the budget surplus. That surplus can be found in the Education Trust Fund, General Fund and American Rescue Recovery Act funds.

Givan hopes to hear more about the push for improved test scores and education throughout all grades.

“How do we continue to improve our for our school systems? We need to continue to talk about the reading program. Yes, reading it is important. But I want to improve upon math, I want to improve upon social studies, I want to improve upon science, I want a stronger STEM program. Not everybody, however, will be a doctor, not everyone will be a lawyer. So how does all of that work together?” Givan asked.

WBRC also spoke with freshman Representative Leigh Hulsey, a Republican from Shelby County, who also hopes to hear the governor address her plans to improve education, specifically.

