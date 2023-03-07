LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
FILE - Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, arrives to take part...
Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the JetBlue acquisition of Spirit...
JetBlue's acquisition of Spirit would harm consumers, AG Garland says
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks