Robberies in Hoover at a 20-year low

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Robberies in Hoover are at an all-time low, with those numbers dropping over the last 20 years.

The lowest number reported was last year with only 15 robberies in the entire city for the whole year.

Hoover PD said, they didn’t expect this to happen especially when they thought they hit their lowest back in 2020 with only 19 robberies.

Captain Keith Czeskleba said the department thought their numbers were low in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We were just astonished at that, and it was something that we weren’t sure was possible, but we are certainly glad it was something we were able to accomplish,” Czeskleba said.

In 2004 they had about 105 robberies, making that year the highest. Since then, the numbers have dropped and that’s because of two reasons.

“The investment that the City of Hoover has made in public safety in general both police and fire,” Czeskleba said. “These stats are a fruit of that investment but also too it’s the support that we get from the community is what helps keep all of our crime stats down.”

According to Hoover PD’s stats, 60 percent of those 15 robbery cases were solved in 2022.

So far, their stats are tracking this year to be at the same level it was last year.

