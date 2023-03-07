LawCall
Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume

Multiple people in Sonoma, Calif., called police on Monday to report a person police said was hired to promote the new slasher movie.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A viral marketing ploy for the newest “Scream” movie is causing concern in a California county.

Coming on the heels of 2022′s “Scream 5,” the newest installment in the iconic slasher franchise, “Scream 6,” is set to hit theaters this Friday, March 10.

To raise awareness for the movie’s premiere, multiple people have donned the infamous Ghostface costume in Sonoma County, California, concerning citizens and authorities alike.

The Sonoma Police Department responded to the historic town square near First Street East and East Napa Street on Monday. There, they made contact with the “suspicious” individual wearing the Ghostface mask and hood.

The individual was also caught on live webcam video operated by Visit Sonoma.

After speaking with the person, authorities said they were hired to promote the upcoming Paramount Pictures film.

The original 1996 film starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and Drew Barrymore filmed scenes in Sonoma Plaza, and several other locations in Sonoma County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

