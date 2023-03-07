Local advocacy groups pushing for policy change with Alabama’s death penalty after ADOC’s internal review

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawmakers head to Montgomery on March 7 for the start of the next legislative session, and advocacy groups are calling for change around the state’s death penalty. Last week, Governor Kay Ivey resumed executions after a month-long internal review because of three failed execution attempts in 2022.

The state is now going to be adding more medical professionals and equipment to executions because of the internal review, but officials with non-profit Alabama Arise tell WBRC that more needs to be done to improve the death penalty in Alabama.

Alabama Arise Policy Analyst, Mike Nicolson, said the organization is supporting a bill pre-filed by Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England, calling for two major changes. Right now, Alabama is the only state with a death penalty that allows non-unanimous sentencing, meaning all 12 jurors don’t have to agree, just the majority.

“We are the only state that still has the death penalty that allows non-unanimous death penalty sentencing,” Nicholson said. “In Alabama, you have 12 jurors, if 10 of them recommend the death penalty, that’s enough to send someone to death row. In every other state that has a death penalty, it has to be unanimous.”

Nicholson said making that decision unanimous is an important first step, but they also are looking to make changes to a 2017 override ban. The state ended a practice where judges could overrule juries when they decided not to execute someone, but it’s not retroactive.

“Basically, a judge could go ‘glad y’all took the time to deliberate, but I think this person should be executed’,” Nicholson said. “We called that judicial override. That ended in 2017, but it wasn’t retroactive, so there are still over 30 folks that are on death row who are sent there by a judge and not a jury.”

“Representative Chris England’s bill actually includes unanimous death penalty conviction sentencing, as well as retroactivity for the override ban,” Nicholson said.

They are also calling for the state to provide funds for death row inmates appeal process.

“We are the only state that has the death penalty that doesn’t have any sort of financial process for post conviction relief,” Nicholson said. “In all those other states, once you’re sentenced to death, there is an extensive appeal process. In Alabama, we don’t provide funds for that process, and in many states, they do.”

Nicholson said financial support for death row inmates is critical for older convictions with new DNA evidence.

“A lot of states have found, especially older convictions, have been overturned, for things like trial errors, misconduct, DNA evidence introduced later,” he said. “We know some folks have probably been executed that didn’t commit a crime because of later DNA evidence. There have certainly been people over the last five years who have very publicly been exonerated through DNA evidence.”

