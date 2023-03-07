A little charity can whiten your smile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Certainties in life are said to be death and taxes, one can also add Dr. Thomas Dudney participating in a charitable event through just getting your teeth whitened.

“I have been doing this a long time,” said Dr. Dudney. “When I first heard about this organization helping kids I just knew I needed to be a part of it. And it gives me a lot of joy and satisfaction to know that I can play a part of a child’s success by doing something, through my profession, and that I can do so easily.”

Since 1998, Dr. Dudney has been offering discounted teeth whitening services every March thru June for the Smiles of Life Foundation Charities which has raised over $46 million worldwide.

Dr. Thomas Dudney and Dr. Luis Abrahante are whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds go directly to the Smiles For Life Foundation and 50% of donations are earmarked for Dr. Dudney’s local charity partner Smile A Mile that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.

