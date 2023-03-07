Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family of deceased inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who recently died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m. He was being treated for several medical ailments and his death is believed to be from natural causes. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play.

Bradley was serving a life sentence for first-degree sodomy from a 1989 conviction out of Calhoun County,

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed. According to a friend, Bradley’s family is from Piedmont, Alabama. His mother, Bertie Bradley, died over ten years ago.

He reportedly has a son, Dewayne Bradley, but his whereabouts is unknown.

