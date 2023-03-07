LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family of deceased inmate

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m.
Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who recently died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m. He was being treated for several medical ailments and his death is believed to be from natural causes. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play.

Bradley was serving a life sentence for first-degree sodomy from a 1989 conviction out of Calhoun County,

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.  According to a friend, Bradley’s family is from Piedmont, Alabama.  His mother, Bertie Bradley, died over ten years ago.

He reportedly has a son, Dewayne Bradley, but his whereabouts is unknown. 

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Source: WBRC video
B'ham Squadron recognizing students at Literacy Day
The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for...
Alabama correctional officers to see pay increases, ADOC announces
Source: WBRC video
Cutting colon cancer risks