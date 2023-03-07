Hoover considers adding another zone for short-term rentals

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in Hoover.

In February, the Hoover City Council passed a short-term rental ordinance allowing those rentals to take place in nine zones throughout the city. We’re told a 10th zone could be on the way.

As it stands now, the ordinance restricts short-term rentals, like Airbnb’s, for less than 30 days in single-family residential areas. The rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas.

The proposed 10th zone would be for something called ‘planned industrial areas’ along Stadium Trace Parkway and a few locations in the Lorna Road area.

Council President John Lyda says this new zone could be a way for investors to take advantage of the short-term rental market in the city.

“As we see entrepreneurs and business owners coming forth, we will make tweaks as needed to meet the needs of both our residents in our neighborhoods, which we want to protect, but to also embrace this new business model of overnight stays that we think is very important to offer visitors to the city of Hoover,” Lyda said.

The amended ordinance has its first reading Monday. The city council could vote on the change in a few weeks.

