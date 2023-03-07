First Alert for morning fog and isolated showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day mostly dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers have developed in our far southeastern counties shortly after 4 AM (Chilton, Coosa, Clay counties) and moving off to the southeast. Areas along and north of I-20 will likely remain dry during the morning hours. Temperatures are very warm this morning with most of us in the 60s. It is slightly cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where temperatures are in the 50s. We are dealing with patchy fog in parts of west Alabama where visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. The big story today is that we’ll likely see a weak cold front push into Central Alabama later today. We’ll start the morning off partly to mostly cloudy, but we should see decreasing clouds during the afternoon hours. I would plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few spots south of I-20 could briefly warm into the lower 80s. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely stay dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s by 7 PM.

Rain Possible Wednesday Evening: The first half of tomorrow is looking mostly dry with increasing cloud cover. I would recommend grabbing the umbrella before you walk out the door tomorrow morning. You won’t need it during the morning hours, but you may need it as you travel back home during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely start the day off with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are introducing a 40% chance for scattered showers Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. The best chance for rain will likely occur north and west of Birmingham. Areas such as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties have the best chance to see rain tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Wet Weather Thursday: The latest models are showing higher chances for cloud cover and rain across Central Alabama Thursday. I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket and the umbrella. Temperatures will be the trickiest part about our forecast Thursday. Several models are showing a variety of temperatures. The majority of us could end up with temperatures in the 50s with warmer temperatures possible in Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties. We are holding on to a high near 60°F Thursday, but note that it could trend cooler than that. Rain chance Thursday at 60%.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the end of the week is the arrival of our next cold front. Rain chances will likely increase Thursday night into the first half of Friday. No severe weather is expected, but we could see pockets of heavy rainfall and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Rain chances are up to 80% for the first half of Friday, but we should see the rain taper off Friday evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals over the next 3-5 days will likely add up around 1-2 inches for most spots. Higher rainfall totals are expected north of I-20.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday is still looking like our best weather day to spend some time outdoors. We will likely wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Saturday is forecast to end up partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Isolated showers could develop late Saturday night into Sunday as another area of low pressure impacts the state. Sunday is looking cloudy and wet with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Colder Air Returns Next Week: Odds continue to increase for temperatures to drop below average for mid-March. We could see temperatures cool into the 50s and lower 60s next Monday through Thursday with lows dropping into the 40s and 30s. There’s a chance we could see frosty conditions next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. We always recommend planting your garden in the middle of April. We can still see frosts and freezes between now and April 15th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe Tuesday-

