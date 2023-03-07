LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured in pit bull attack, police say

A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a...
A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a neighborhood, authorities say.(400tmax via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in Tennessee Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department reports officers were called to a neighborhood regarding a person being bitten by a dog around 5 p.m.

Police said they found that five pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old child who suffered critical injuries.

WMC reports the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where the staff was able to stabilize the toddler’s vital signs.

Authorities said they charged the child’s father, Kendale Taylor, with child endangerment.

Additionally, Memphis Animal Services issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain the dogs.

Police said the pit bulls involved were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week

Latest News

Amanda Zurawski, one of the women suing Texas over its abortion ban, speaks at a news...
Women sue Texas over abortion ban, say it risked their lives
A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
Price will take a job working directly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken later this month,...
US State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
It's a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems, but liquid Albuterol is...
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol expected to get worse as supplier closes