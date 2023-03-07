Creations Galore and More: Cheesecake Cupcakes

Ingredients for Crust:

1 ½ Graham Cracker Crumbs

3 Tbs Sugar

1/3 Cup Butter softened

Ingredients for filling:

4 – 8oz Packages of cream cheese softened

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs

Instructions:

Heat oven to 325 degrees

Combine crumbs , 3Tbs sugar, and butter well and press into the cupcake liners.

In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1 cup of sugar, and vanilla extract and cream together. With your mixer on a low speed, One at a time, add in your eggs.

Once incorporated well, pipe cream cheese filling into each cupcake liner.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the center is set.

Refrigerate overnight

Add your toppings of choice

