Birmingham Squadron encouraging area students to read by hosting Literacy Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 4,000 students from schools across the state filled Legacy Arena to watch the Squadron play the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday, March 7.

These students were invited as a part of Literacy Day, encouraging them to read more. The game was in partnership with See Me, Inc.

General Manager Leslie Claybrook said when talking with educational leaders, the idea behind Literacy Day was sparked by students not reading at the average rate.

Students earned their way to the game with a reading challenge. Claybrook said it’s important that the team is connected with the community, and that they need to be there for students for both sports and education.

“From day one, the Squadron being in Birmingham, it’s been about more than just a basketball game, it’s about being a part of the Birmingham city community. That’s what we are trying to do with our community outreach,” said Claybrook. “It’s about more than putting on 24 games - it’s about being in the community, giving back at a high level, and letting them know that we care about our youth in the city and we want to see them grow not only in sports, but in education too.”

The Squadron came out on top on Tuesday. If you’re looking to attend one of the last two home games this season, click here.

