Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Aniah Blanchard was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 33, pleaded not guilty to all counts of capital murder, according to court documents. He was indicted on three counts in November.

Blanchard was reported missing in Auburn in October 2019. Her body was found in a wooded area in Macon County about a month later.

Investigators say Yazeed shot her while abducting her and stealing her car. His three counts refer to the same crime, specially, a murder during a kidnapping, a murder during a robbery, and a murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

He also asked for additional counsel at his arraignment.

The defense has 10 days to file any special motions or pleas on the indictment.

Yazeed could face the death penalty if convicted.

