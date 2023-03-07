LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster begins road repairs for annual repaving program

Alabaster improvements
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A smoother ride for some as several roads in Alabaster are being repaved as part of the city’s annual repaving program.

This work began at the end of February and will continue until mid to late March.

People need good roads to drive on and this allows the city to keep its neighborhoods in good shape.

Each year, the city looks at which roads need repaving.

This year the city’s public works department assessed the condition of roads in Alabaster and then city leaders picked about 10 to 15 roads to repave and keep in good condition.

This is costing about $1.4 million with funds coming from the state’s gas tax and the city’s general fund.

City Administrator Brian Binzer said it’s all to make sure the need is met and citizens have safer roads to drive on.

“If you don’t take care of it at the moment, it will become a bigger problem and so, the City of Alabaster tries to take care of that on the onset, so it doesn’t become a problem in the future,” Binzer said.

The city will post what roads will be worked on, on the city’s website and social media pages.

They are also looking for the community’s input, if you are aware of any roads that need repaving contact the city.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
8-year-old shot in Franklin County
Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

Latest News

Hoover police are investigating a deadly accident from Monday morning. (Source: Hoover Police...
Robberies in Hoover at a 20-year low
Several organizations have filed a civil rights complaint against the State of Alabama and the...
Civil rights complaint filed over Alabama’s wastewater infrastructure fund distributions
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Ivey picks special guest to attend Tuesday’s state of the state address
Need for more paramedics in B'ham
Need for more paramedics