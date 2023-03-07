Alabaster begins road repairs for annual repaving program

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A smoother ride for some as several roads in Alabaster are being repaved as part of the city’s annual repaving program.

This work began at the end of February and will continue until mid to late March.

People need good roads to drive on and this allows the city to keep its neighborhoods in good shape.

Each year, the city looks at which roads need repaving.

This year the city’s public works department assessed the condition of roads in Alabaster and then city leaders picked about 10 to 15 roads to repave and keep in good condition.

This is costing about $1.4 million with funds coming from the state’s gas tax and the city’s general fund.

City Administrator Brian Binzer said it’s all to make sure the need is met and citizens have safer roads to drive on.

“If you don’t take care of it at the moment, it will become a bigger problem and so, the City of Alabaster tries to take care of that on the onset, so it doesn’t become a problem in the future,” Binzer said.

The city will post what roads will be worked on, on the city’s website and social media pages.

They are also looking for the community’s input, if you are aware of any roads that need repaving contact the city.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.