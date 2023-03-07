LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set to give state of the state address at 6 p.m.

Ivey has invited Terry Saban, wife of Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, as her special guest
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature Tuesday night.

The address will be broadcast live by WSFA 12 News to media outlets across the state starting at 6 p.m. You will also be able to watch the state of the state address on this story when it begins.

Ivey has invited Terry Saban to join her as her guest at the 2023 address, which will take place in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. She has also invited students from University Charter School in Livingston to be in attendance for the address.

Additionally, The Mustang String Band of the Northeast Alabama Community College will begin playing various musical selections as legislators and other make their way into the Chamber at around 5:30 p.m.

Following Ivey’s address, WSFA 12 News will carry a live Democratic response from state Rep. Anthony Daniels.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Nehemiah Scroggins
Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Countdown to spring.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise later this week

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
State lawmakers share what they hope to hear in Gov. Ivey’s State of the State Address
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Alabama lawmakers set to vote on bill aiming to end state grocery tax
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana